Tractor-trailer overturns by entrance to Goethals Bridge
The entrances to the bridge from the New Jersey Turnpike and from Route 278 were closed.
Tesla has unveiled its EV delivery and production figures for 2023, and the company had another banner year — but has Chinese rival BYD close behind.
The federal minimum wage in the US hasn’t changed from the hourly rate of $7.25 in over 14 years. But 22 states and 40 cities increased their own minimum wages to ring in the New Year.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Nasdaq fell over 1% as Wall Street started 2024 on a sluggish note.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
With the world's attention focused on Gaza, a brewing conflict in one of the world's most important shipping corridors is creating economic uncertainty and sparked fears of a much larger war in the Middle East.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save a bundle on this beast while you can.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
Autoblog senior editor shares his most memorable drives and stories of 2023.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
A 1987 Ford Escort GL 3-door hatchback with many extra-cost options, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
With conference play tipping off in earnest this week, it’s time to update the outlook on candidates for the Naismith Player of the Year.
Decentralized social network Bluesky is rolling out a new in-app video and music player for links, along with a new "hide post" feature. The new additions bring Bluesky's user experience closer to X (Twitter). The new video and music player works with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Twitch embeds.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. To close out the year, I wanted to sit down with a venture capitalist and riff on the coming year.