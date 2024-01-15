Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 119 near New Stanton Turnpike interchange

Jan. 15—Route 119/Interstate 70 in New Stanton re-opened Monday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer was cleaned up.

The highway was shut down around 7 a.m. just south of Youngwood. Photo from the scene showed the road blocked by the overturned rig at the on-ramp to Route 119 south, not far from the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

