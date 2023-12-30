Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling thousands of pounds of potatoes in Burke County

Tractor-trailer flips, spilling load of chicken poop onto ramp to I-85.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway in Burke County just after 8 a.m. Saturday.’

The tractor-trailer was carrying several tens of thousands of pounds of potatoes, but the estimated number hasn’t been released yet.

The southbound lane of the highway is closed as troopers investigate the area near Brown Mountain Beach Road.

They said troopers are still investigating the incident and will update Channel 9 as information is released.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

