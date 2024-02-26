Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-70, hazmat crews called to the scene

Hazmat crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-70 in Washington County.

Washington County Dispatchers say this happened at mile marker 14 in the eastbound lanes. at around 6:42 p.m.

UPDATE: Crash on I-70 eastbound between Exit 11 - PA 221 and Exit 15 - US 40/Chestnut St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) February 26, 2024

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All of the eastbound lanes have been closed between Exit 11 (Taylorstown) and Exit 15 (Chestnut Street).

Investigators say the truck has been leaking diesel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Making it right’: AT&T to reimburse customers following network outage Chicago Bears moving quickly on Justin Fields trade, could be done next week Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin hopes to play for Steelers VIDEO: Pennsylvania woman working to bring awareness to rare medical condition DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts