Tractor-trailer is third vehicle to overturn in crash in Tallahassee in last few days

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down County Road 12 on Tuesday for more than two hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to investigators, "the driver of the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and subsequently overturned, blocking both lanes," an FHP incident report said.

The driver wasn't injured, and local agencies helped FHP clear the road.

This is now the third vehicle to overturn in a crash in the last few days.

Also Tuesday, Tallahassee Fire engine overturned on Meridian Road while trying to respond to a traffic crash.

And last Thursday, a police officer ran his marked SUV into an excavator on North Meridian Road and flipped over.

