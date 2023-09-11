Tractor used to help grow food for homeless stolen from church

A tractor used to help grow thousands of pounds of food for the homeless in Hickory was stolen from a local church.

First United Methodist Church says the thieves broke into a shed to steal the John Deere tractor.

It was used by the congregation to till more than one acre of land to grow free vegetables for people in the area including the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department.

