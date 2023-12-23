HOLLAND — The Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance has a new leader.

Tracy Bolo has been appointed executive director of the Holland nonprofit. Bolo brings a diverse background of experience to the role, having most recently served as chief operating officer for Community Action House.

Tracy Bolo

She's also worked at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Department of Defense, the National Security Agency and, at one point, the Pentagon for the General Counsel of the Air Force.

Bolo said she's excited to join LNA.

“I am passionate about the mission and values of LNA, especially collaboration and working to be better together,” Bolo wrote in a release. “I am eager to expand our relationships in support of our nonprofits and make our West Michigan community stronger for everyone.”

LNA provides support and resources to local nonprofits, hoping to strengthen their ability to achieve their goals.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Bolo earned her CPA, a degree in accounting, from Hope College and an MBA in national security and nonprofit management from George Washington University. She’s also served as a full-time instructor at George Washington University, Hope College and Southeastern University.

She'll officially step into her new role on Jan. 2.

To learn more, visit lakeshorenonprofits.org.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Tracy Bolo named executive director of Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance