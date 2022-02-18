Tracy man dies after crashing at high speed into police department parking lot

A 27-year-old man died Thursday night after his car crashed into the Tracy Police Department Parking lot, hitting three police vehicles and landing on top of a fourth.

The Tracy resident, who police have not identified, was driving a Pontiac G6 westbound on East 11th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when for unknown reasons the car veered off the left side of the road.

According to a press release from the Tracy Police Department, the car went off the road near the driveway to the department’s north parking lot. Authorities did not say how fast it is believed to have been traveling.

The Pontiac struck a tree, followed by four parked, unoccupied police vehicles, coming to rest partially on top of the fourth vehicle.

Two Tracy Police officers came to the driver’s aid and found him unconscious in the vehicle. They pulled him out and and began life-saving efforts, according to the press release.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision and if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation in encouraged to contact Sergeant Joel Petty of the Traffic Safety Unit at 209-831-6505 or Joel.Petty@TracyPD.com.