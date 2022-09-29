Tracy Morgan Lets His Walmart Settlement Speak For Itself On His Tinder Profile

Comedian Tracy Morgan isn’t going to ignore his multimillion dollar settlement with Walmart on his Tinder profile.

Morgan told late night host Jimmy Kimmel that he’s actively dating and using the swipe app known for hookups and dating.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash involving a Walmart tractor-trailer that killed his friend in 2014, didn’t miss a beat when he used the tragedy to reference him suing the retail giant.

“My Tinder profile is a Walmart truck dropping off a bag of money on my...” Morgan said as Kimmel – along with his audience – interrupted him with applause and laughter.

Kimmel later asked Morgan what he’s looking for in a woman and got a revealing answer from the “30 Rock” star in the process.

“I’m an older man now, so no self-esteem, low integrity, serious daddy issues, that’s what works for me, that’s what works for me,” Morgan quipped.

You can watch more of Morgan’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below.

Morgan has joked about his fatal 2014 crash with late night hosts in the past.

Morgan discussed inflation with Seth Meyers last year and joked that he recently received “sound good advice” from his financial advisor.

“He said you should wait at least a year before you get hit by another Walmart truck, at least one year,” Morgan said.

“I listened to him, I’m going for Amazon now, I’m going big now.”

You can watch his interview with Meyers below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

