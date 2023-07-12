Tracy Murphy case may move out of Newfane

Jul. 12—The case involving Tracy Murphy of Asha's Farm Sanctuary could be moved to a court outside of Newfane as her attorney Wayne Hsiung readies to file a motion in Niagara County Superior Court he says will guarantee a fair trial.

According to Hsiung, Murphy, who is charged with petit larceny for the alleged theft of two cows, cannot expect to get an unbiased jury in Newfane because of the amount of discussion outside the courtroom of her case.

"Given the number of people who have threatened to kill her in Newfane, that demonstrates a local bias that would deprive her of her right to a fair trial," he said.

Murphy is accused of stealing two cows from a nearby rancher and holding them on her animal sanctuary. She also refused to give up the cows when the owner, Scott Gregson, showed up on her front door and then tried to bargain a purchase of the animals from him.

Hsuing said that Murphy did not know whether or not the cows belonged to him, but also felt she was owed some form of compensation for caring for the animals which she factored into a proposition to buy the cows.

Hsiung said the motion to move the case and bring it to Niagara County Superior Court is on his calendar for Aug. 9, but it will be argued by co-counsel Chris Carraway, a professor of law at University of Denver.

"I think once the court sees the facts of the case, they'll see Tracy is not a criminal. She just cared for some animals who needed food, water and shelter," Hsiung said.

Also on Aug. 9, a hearing on the gag-order handed down to Murphy by Newfane Justice Bruce Barnes is scheduled in Niagara County Superior Court. Christina Neitzey, the lead attorney in that suit said that the aim is to have the gag order summarily overturned.

Neitzey said the gag ordered prevented Murphy from using social media, subsequently violating her civil rights. Neitzey currently works for the Cornell Law School's First Amendment Clinic, which has taken Murphy's case at no charge.