Tracy police chief releases body cam footage from shooting of 17-year-old

Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington watches video footage of an officer-involved shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a news conference at Tracy City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Body-worn camera footage from a police call last Friday in which a Tracy officer shot a 17-year-old boy was released publicly for the first time Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just after 1:56 p.m. Friday, when police say Officer Carlos Ramirez was dispatched to Foxtail Way and Mosswood Court in Tracy after a 911 caller reported that someone was chasing another person with a knife.

The 52-second clip from Ramirez's body camera footage — which Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington released at a press conference on Tuesday — shows the officer driving his police car. He gets out on a residential street about 30 seconds into the video.

To Ramirez's left, a man in light-colored pants and a shirt, later identified as the teen's adult brother, can be heard saying a few words including "my brother," and "fight."

At 38 seconds in, a person police say is the teenager appears riding a bike around the front of the police car. He gets off the bike and drops it on the ground, and a long object police say is a knife is visible in his hand.

At 42 seconds, Ramirez yells, "put down the knife!" He repeats this several times while backing away from the teenager. The teenager can be seen walking toward the officer with the knife by his side.

At 46 seconds, two shots can be heard, and the teenager clutches his arm and falls on the sidewalk, dropping the knife. Off screen, people police later identified as the teenager's family members can be heard yelling in distress.

At some point, two other officers arrived at the scene, police said. One put a tourniquet on the teen's arm about three minutes after the shooting, spokesperson Lt. Mario Ysit said. Another applied gauze to the gunshot wound in the teen's abdomen about four minutes after the shooting, he said.

Tracy Police lieutenant Mario Ysit makes a statement to the media on the department's release of body cam and ring camera videos of an officer involved shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

The teenager remains in the hospital, Ysit said.

The body camera clip does not clarify the conflict between the teenager and his brother, although police also showed a clip from a neighbor's Ring camera footage they say shows a dispute involving the brothers and several other family members.

The body camera clip also did not show any of the events in the minutes after the shooting. The clip can be viewed on the Tracy Police Department Facebook page.

When asked why Ramirez did not use his Taser instead of his gun, Millington said, "If time permits, our officers are all equipped with Tasers.

"There are incidents where life is threatened and you have to act," he said.

There may also have been a language barrier between the teen and his family — who are from Afghanistan — and the officers, police said. But "I think the universal language of uniform, police car, weapons drawn is understood," Millington said.

Ramirez is on a mandatory three-day leave standard after police shootings, Ysit said. Police have not yet finished an internal investigation into whether the shooting violated department policy, he said. The San Joaquin County District Attorney is also investigating the incident.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

