After Tracy police shoots boy, 17, advocacy group calls for independent investigation

A Tracy teenager was awake and talking, but remained in the hospital on Sunday after a Tracy police officer shot him last Friday.

The officer shot the teen, identified as a 17-year-old boy, while he was responding to a call regarding a "suspicious circumstance" between two males in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way, police said.

At about 1:47 p.m. Friday, authorities said a 911 caller reported that one of the males was holding a knife and chasing the other male.

According to a statement from the Tracy Police Department, the officer arrived around 1:56 p.m. That's when he saw a teenager with a knife approaching him, police said.

Police said the officer who fired his weapon is a 28-year veteran of the Tracy Police Department.

"The suspect was given commands to stop and drop the knife," authorities said. "The suspect failed to follow the commands as he advanced toward the officer. Fearing for his safety and the safety of those in the area, the officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the individual."

The Sacramento Valley/Central California Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Sacramento) later identified the teen to be of the Muslim faith.

Now CAIR-Sacramento — a chapter of the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization — is calling for an "independent" and "transparent" investigation of the shooting.

Layli Shirani, a senior civil rights attorney for CAIR-Sacramento who is representing the boy's family, told The Record on Sunday she questioned the officer's decision to discharge his firearm.

"Are officers not equipped with other things like pepper spray or tasers, or the ability to take a moment and converse?" Shirani asked. "The person who was shot is a minor. He is a child. I think that's really important. I also think it's really important that this child was shot not once, but twice."

The shooting of the Tracy teen happened on the same day body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' police beating was released. In the footage, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was seen being pepper sprayed, kicked in the head while being restrained, punched and struck by a baton multiple times. He died three days after his encounter with police in Memphis.

"I think that as a society, we are all extremely concerned about the fact that our communities are being harmed by those people who are trained, theoretically, and sworn to protect us," Shirani said. "We now have a young man who almost lost his life and has suffered enormously ... and we still don't know whether he is going to regain 100% of his health."

Shirani said the teenager will not only have to deal with physical injuries, but with psychological trauma as well.

"There is no question that incidents like this create trauma," Shirani said. "Not just for the person who was shot, but for the whole family and for witnesses."

Shirani added that she and CAIR-Sacramento are calling for the Tracy Police Department to release body camera footage of the incident "as soon as possible."

"In the absence of (body camera footage), all that we have is innuendo and perception," Shirani said. "I am seeing narratives suggesting that this boy ran at the police officer. The Tracy Police Department is putting certain facts out there, but they're not backing them up ... so that contributes to a perception in the public eye about what actually happened. I take issue with that because if they were being fully transparent, then they would release the video."

Kaylin Heefner, a spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department, said that body camera footage is not available for release at this time, but the footage will be shared publicly once witness interviews are completed.

"We are hoping that early this week we will be putting that out," Heefner said.

Shirani said she questions why the department is unable to release the footage now.

"I understand that they say there is an investigation pending, but I don't see how releasing the video would hinder that investigation," Shirani said.

