Tracy teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes against 2 students

A West High School teacher has been arrested on charges of sex crimes against two students, the Tracy Police Department reported earlier this week.

Police allege that Jordan Musa Dajani, 30, of Modesto had sex with an underage student from West High School in Tracy, and with another underage student from Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

Dajani also had contact with a third student who was not underage, police said.

Officers were alerted about Dajani's alleged misconduct with the West student on April 25, and he was placed leave, police said.

A school resource officer and a detective specializing in crimes against children investigated the allegations, police said.

Dajani has taught at West since 2017, and taught at Grace Davis from approximately 2015 to 2017, according to police's statement.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County jail and was released on bail, Sergeant Mario Ysit, a spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department, said. An arraignment date has not yet been set, Ysit said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use.

