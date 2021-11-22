Detectives investigating an armed robbery earlier this month of a gas station near Bremerton say they identified one of the suspects after he left his thumbprint on a package of Oreo cookies.

Ka’Seem Hassan Eugene Bell, 19, was charged last week in Kitsap County Superior Court with second-degree robbery for the Nov. 11 holdup at the Tracyton Market, 5010 May St. NW. The other suspect, who pointed a gun at the cashier, was not identified. Bell was booked into the Kitsap County Jail early Friday morning.

The same two suspects are believed to have robbed a Silverdale 76 station at 10023 Old Frontier Road shortly after midnight on Nov. 12, but the charges filed by prosecutors against Bell are for the Tracyton holdup.

In that robbery, two people with masks were accused of raiding the cash register, with a shorter male holding the cashier at gunpoint from the counter while a taller person wearing Crocs sandals approached from behind to take the money.

The taller of the two was observed on a security camera as handling a few items before the robbery started and then setting them back down. Those items included a package of chow mein and a package of Oreos. Detectives were able to lift a fingerprint from the package of cookies.

An anonymous source told investigators that they believed Bell was involved in the robbery, according to court documents, and investigators found fingerprints from Bell in a law enforcement database that investigators allege match the fingerprint on the Oreos.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Tracyton robber ID'd from fingerprint left on Oreo package