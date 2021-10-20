Trade Alert: Abigail Foote At Kathmandu Holdings Limited (NZSE:KMD), Has Just Spent NZ$102k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Abigail Foote, who is a company insider, recently bought NZ$102k worth of stock, for NZ$1.57 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kathmandu Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Independent Director Philip Bowman for NZ$132k worth of shares, at about NZ$1.34 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$1.60. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Kathmandu Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Kathmandu Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Kathmandu Holdings insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about NZ$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Kathmandu Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Kathmandu Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Kathmandu Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

