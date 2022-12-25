Trade Alert: The CEO & Chairman of the Board Of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW), Mark Baum, Has Just Spent US$335k Buying 1.8% More Shares

Potential Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Chairman of the Board, Mark Baum, recently bought US$335k worth of stock, paying US$13.39 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for Harrow Health

Harrow Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Baum was the biggest purchase of Harrow Health shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.21. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Harrow Health share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Harrow Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Harrow Health is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Harrow Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of Harrow Health shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harrow Health Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Harrow Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harrow Health. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Harrow Health and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here