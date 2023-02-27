Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY), Skip Bourdo, Has Just Spent CA$272k Buying A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Skip Bourdo, recently paid CA$24.57 per share to buy CA$272k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Skip Bourdo is the biggest insider purchase of Neighbourly Pharmacy shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$23.85). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 21.14k shares worth CA$532k. But they sold 9.67k shares for CA$209k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Neighbourly Pharmacy insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Neighbourly Pharmacy insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about CA$3.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Neighbourly Pharmacy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Neighbourly Pharmacy insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Neighbourly Pharmacy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

