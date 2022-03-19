Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL), Steve Towe, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 16% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Steve Towe, recently paid US$3.15 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

View our latest analysis for PowerFleet

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PowerFleet

In fact, the recent purchase by Steve Towe was the biggest purchase of PowerFleet shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.40 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While PowerFleet insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does PowerFleet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that PowerFleet insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

Story continues

So What Do The PowerFleet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that PowerFleet insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that PowerFleet has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

