Trade Alert: The CEO & Executive Director Of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (JSE:SSW), Neal Froneman, Has Just Spent R9.9m Buying 3.5% More Shares

Those following along with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (JSE:SSW) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Neal Froneman, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking R9.9m on stock at an average price of R36.31. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.5%.

Sibanye Stillwater Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Regional Officer of Southern Africa, Richard Stewart, sold R10m worth of shares at a price of R67.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is R37.82. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 416.98k shares for R16m. But they sold 155.00k shares for R10m. Overall, Sibanye Stillwater insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Sibanye Stillwater Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Sibanye Stillwater shares, worth about R486m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sibanye Stillwater Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Sibanye Stillwater insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sibanye Stillwater you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

