Trade Alert: The CEO & Executive Vice Chairman Of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), William Livek, Has Just Spent US$1.2m Buying 33% More Shares

Those following along with comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Livek, CEO & Executive Vice Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.2m on stock at an average price of US$1.92. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 33%.

comScore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Livek is the biggest insider purchase of comScore shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for comScore share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.34m shares worth US$3.3m. But insiders sold 16.92k shares worth US$28k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by comScore insiders. Their average price was about US$2.44. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that comScore insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$6.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At comScore Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that comScore insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of comScore.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

