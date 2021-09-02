Trade Alert: The CEO, President & Director Of Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABST), Christy Wyatt, Has Just Spent US$134k Buying 11% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABST) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, Christy Wyatt, recently paid CA$14.78 per share to buy CA$134k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 11%.

View our latest analysis for Absolute Software

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Absolute Software

Notably, that recent purchase by Christy Wyatt is the biggest insider purchase of Absolute Software shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$15.76. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christy Wyatt.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Absolute Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Absolute Software insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about CA$7.5m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Absolute Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Absolute Software insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Absolute Software. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Absolute Software and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

