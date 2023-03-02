Trade Alert: The CEO, President & Director Of TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP), Francois Poirier, Has Just Spent CA$358k Buying 7.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, Francois Poirier, recently paid CA$55.92 per share to buy CA$358k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for TC Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TC Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Dheeraj Verma for CA$1.3m worth of shares, at about CA$64.86 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$54.91). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 85.26k shares worth CA$5.4m. But they sold 6.93k shares for CA$449k. Overall, TC Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TC Energy is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of TC Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.05% of TC Energy shares, worth about CA$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At TC Energy Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest TC Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TC Energy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for TC Energy (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Of course TC Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here