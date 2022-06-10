Trade Alert: The CFO & COO Of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA), Roberto Cuca, Has Just Spent US$83k Buying 342% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Roberto Cuca, the CFO & COO of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) recently shelled out US$83k to buy stock, at US$5.50 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 342%, which is good to see.

TELA Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Roberto Cuca is the biggest insider purchase of TELA Bio shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.26. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Roberto Cuca bought 19.39k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$7.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does TELA Bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests TELA Bio insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$1.4m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TELA Bio Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TELA Bio insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TELA Bio. At Simply Wall St, we've found that TELA Bio has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

