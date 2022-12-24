Trade Alert: The Chairman & CEO Of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN), Arun Menawat, Has Just Spent US$138k Buying 3.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) should definitely note that the Chairman & CEO, Arun Menawat, recently paid CA$10.65 per share to buy CA$138k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Profound Medical

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Profound Medical

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman & CEO Arun Menawat was not the only time they bought Profound Medical shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$637k worth of shares at a price of CA$10.93 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$13.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Profound Medical insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$9.73. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Profound Medical is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Profound Medical insiders own about CA$23m worth of shares. That equates to 8.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Profound Medical Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Profound Medical shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Profound Medical. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Profound Medical and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here