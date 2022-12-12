Trade Alert: The Chairman & CEO Of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), Joseph Walsh, Has Just Spent US$177k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman & CEO, Joseph Walsh, recently bought US$177k worth of stock, paying US$17.65 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Thryv Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Jason Mudrick, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$321k worth of shares at a price of US$36.28 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.72. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jason Mudrick.

Joseph Walsh bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$21.71. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Thryv Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 11% of Thryv Holdings shares, worth about US$69m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Thryv Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Thryv Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Thryv Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

