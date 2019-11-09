Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), William Marsh, Has Just Spent US$116k Buying Shares

Investors who take an interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) should definitely note that the Chairman, William Marsh, recently paid US$31.00 per share to buy US$116k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.7%.

Emclaire Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Freeman bought US$322k worth of shares at a price of US$32.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$32.01). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Emclaire Financial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Emclaire Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Emclaire Financial insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emclaire Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Emclaire Financial shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Emclaire Financial is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

