Trade Alert: The Chairman of Management Board & CEO Of Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR), Mark Rembold Heine, Has Just Spent €123k Buying 13% More Shares

Potential Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of Management Board & CEO, Mark Rembold Heine, recently bought €123k worth of stock, paying €12.28 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

Fugro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Rembold Heine was the biggest purchase of Fugro shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €11.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Fugro insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Fugro

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Fugro insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about €25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fugro Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fugro insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Fugro (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

