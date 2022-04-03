Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN), Richard Pzena, Has Just Spent US$4.2m Buying 12% More Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman, Richard Pzena, recently bought a whopping US$4.2m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.45. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 12%.

Pzena Investment Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Pzena was the biggest purchase of Pzena Investment Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pzena Investment Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Pzena Investment Management insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$2.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pzena Investment Management Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Pzena Investment Management insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pzena Investment Management (including 1 which can't be ignored).

