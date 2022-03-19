Trade Alert: The Chief Executive Of Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA), Carrie Hurihanganui, Has Just Spent NZ$100k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA) Chief Executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, recently bought NZ$100k worth of stock, for NZ$7.10 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Auckland International Airport

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Auckland International Airport

In fact, the recent purchase by Carrie Hurihanganui was the biggest purchase of Auckland International Airport shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$7.93. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 28.67k shares for NZ$205k. But they sold 6.20k shares for NZ$45k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Auckland International Airport insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Auckland International Airport is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$3.3m worth of Auckland International Airport stock, about 0.03% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Auckland International Airport Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Auckland International Airport stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Auckland International Airport has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Auckland International Airport may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.