Trade Alert: The Chief Executive Officer Of SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT), Sophie Moloney, Has Just Spent NZ$97k Buying 23% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Moloney, recently bought NZ$97k worth of stock, for NZ$2.54 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 23%.

SKY Network Television Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Philip Bowman for NZ$278k worth of shares, at about NZ$2.22 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of NZ$2.61. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months SKY Network Television insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of SKY Network Television

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$1.8m worth of SKY Network Television stock, about 0.5% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The SKY Network Television Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that SKY Network Television insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for SKY Network Television (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

