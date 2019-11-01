Trade Alert: The Chief Financial Officer Of SkiStar AB (publ) (STO:SKIS B), Anders Örnulf, Has Just Spent kr104k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the SkiStar AB (publ) (STO:SKIS B) Chief Financial Officer, Anders Örnulf, recently bought kr104k worth of stock, for kr116 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 224%, which is a arguably a good sign.

SkiStar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Mats Årjes, for kr75m worth of shares, at about kr117 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of kr116. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mats Årjes.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2109 shares worth kr244k. But they sold 640608 for kr75m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of SkiStar

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SkiStar insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about kr4.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SkiStar Insiders?

However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, SkiStar insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.

