Trade Alert: The Chief Medical Officer Of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), Dennis Kim, Has Just Spent US$61k Buying A Few More Shares

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dennis Kim, the Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) recently shelled out US$61k to buy stock, at US$3.04 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Dennis Kim is the biggest insider purchase of CymaBay Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.89. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Dennis Kim.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

CymaBay Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$793k worth of CymaBay Therapeutics shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CymaBay Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CymaBay Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that CymaBay Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course CymaBay Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedNasdaq 100’s Unrelenting Declines Ring a Dot-Com Bust Alarm BellBad news for the MicroStra

  • The ‘Black Friday’ Crypto Crash That Wiped Out $136B Was Caused By…

    With every top coin suffering the brunt of the crash, here are the possible reasons as to why it happened and what you can expect next.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore With Prices Crashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away fr

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value