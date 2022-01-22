Trade Alert: The Chief Medical Officer Of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), Dennis Kim, Has Just Spent US$61k Buying A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dennis Kim, the Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) recently shelled out US$61k to buy stock, at US$3.04 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

CymaBay Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Dennis Kim is the biggest insider purchase of CymaBay Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.89. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Dennis Kim.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$793k worth of CymaBay Therapeutics shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CymaBay Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CymaBay Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that CymaBay Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

