Trade Alert: The Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Director Of Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX), Zlatko Bozinovski, Has Just Spent AU$75k Buying 5.5% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Zlatko Bozinovski, the Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Director of Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) recently shelled out AU$75k to buy stock, at AU$0.11 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life

Notably, that recent purchase by Zlatko Bozinovski is the biggest insider purchase of Wellnex Life shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Wellnex Life insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 36% of Wellnex Life shares, worth about AU$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wellnex Life Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Wellnex Life shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Wellnex Life (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

