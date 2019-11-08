Trade Alert: The Chief Strategy Officer Of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), John Forsyth, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) should probably be aware that the Chief Strategy Officer, John Forsyth, recently divested US$419k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$69.25 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 43% in their holding.

Cirrus Logic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Forsyth is the biggest insider sale of Cirrus Logic shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$68.75. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$2.8m for 55052 shares sold. Insiders in Cirrus Logic didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRUS Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Does Cirrus Logic Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cirrus Logic insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Cirrus Logic stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Cirrus Logic makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Cirrus Logic, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

