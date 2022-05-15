Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), Andrew Littlefair, Has Just Spent US$102k Buying 1.8% More Shares

Potential Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shareholders may wish to note that the Co-Founder, Andrew Littlefair, recently bought US$102k worth of stock, paying US$4.09 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Clean Energy Fuels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Littlefair was the biggest purchase of Clean Energy Fuels shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.86. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Clean Energy Fuels insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clean Energy Fuels Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Clean Energy Fuels we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Clean Energy Fuels and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

