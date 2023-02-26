Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34), Khoon Hong Kuok, Has Just Spent US$857k Buying A Few More Shares

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Khoon Hong Kuok, recently bought a whopping S$857k worth of stock, at a price of S$3.95. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.05%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wilmar International

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder Khoon Hong Kuok was not their only acquisition of Wilmar International shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$8.8m worth of shares at a price of S$4.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$3.93). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Khoon Hong Kuok was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Khoon Hong Kuok purchased 5.91m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$4.00. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Wilmar International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Wilmar International insiders own about S$1.6b worth of shares (which is 6.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wilmar International Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Wilmar International. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Wilmar International. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Wilmar International (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

