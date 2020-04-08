Trade Alert: The Co-Head of Global Research & Managing Partner of Norway Of ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA (OB:ASC), John A. Olaisen, Has Just Spent kr3.1m Buying 233% More Shares

Potential ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA (OB:ASC) shareholders may wish to note that the Co-Head of Global Research & Managing Partner of Norway, John A. Olaisen, recently bought kr3.1m worth of stock, paying kr3.08 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 233%.

View our latest analysis for ABG Sundal Collier Holding

ABG Sundal Collier Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John A. Olaisen is the biggest insider purchase of ABG Sundal Collier Holding shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of kr3.36. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for ABG Sundal Collier Holding share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months ABG Sundal Collier Holding insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about kr2.74. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OB:ASC Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ABG Sundal Collier Holding insiders own about kr244m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ABG Sundal Collier Holding Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about ABG Sundal Collier Holding. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ABG Sundal Collier Holding. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ABG Sundal Collier Holding has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.