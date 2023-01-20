Trade Alert: The COO, Finance Director & Executive Director Of AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52), Kim Keang Ng, Has Just Spent S$102k Buying 18% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Kim Keang Ng, the COO, Finance Director & Executive Director of AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52) recently shelled out S$102k to buy stock, at S$0.07 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AnnAik

Notably, that recent purchase by Kim Keang Ng is the biggest insider purchase of AnnAik shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.074 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for AnnAik share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months AnnAik insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AnnAik insiders own 61% of the company, currently worth about S$13m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AnnAik Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about AnnAik. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AnnAik (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

