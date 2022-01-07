Trade Alert: The CTO & Executive Director Of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG), Charles James Lewinton, Has Just Spent UK£63k Buying A Few More Shares

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) CTO & Executive Director, Charles James Lewinton, recently bought UK£63k worth of stock, for UK£3.15 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for Big Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Big Technologies

The CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director Daren Morris made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£322k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.98 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£3.24 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Big Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Big Technologies insiders own about UK£265m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Big Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Big Technologies. One for the watchlist, at least! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Big Technologies.

But note: Big Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

