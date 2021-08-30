Trade Alert: Daniel Callahan At The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), Has Just Spent CA$80k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Daniel Callahan, a The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) insider, recently shelled out CA$80k to buy stock, at CA$79.67 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Bank of Nova Scotia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Lynn Patterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$495k worth of shares at a price of CA$78.60 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$79.39. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Bank of Nova Scotia share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Bank of Nova Scotia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bank of Nova Scotia insiders own 0.03% of the company, worth about CA$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bank of Nova Scotia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bank of Nova Scotia insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Bank of Nova Scotia.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

