Trade Alert: The Deputy Chair & Senior Independent Director Of Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW), Eng-Peng Ooi, Has Just Spent AU$146k Buying A Few More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) should definitely note that the Deputy Chair & Senior Independent Director, Eng-Peng Ooi, recently paid AU$0.75 per share to buy AU$146k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

View our latest analysis for Cromwell Property Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cromwell Property Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Eng-Peng Ooi was the biggest purchase of Cromwell Property Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Eng-Peng Ooi.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Cromwell Property Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Cromwell Property Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Cromwell Property Group insiders own 14% of the company, worth about AU$273m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cromwell Property Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cromwell Property Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cromwell Property Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

But note: Cromwell Property Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

