Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman & CEO Of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH), Ngee Tong Low, Has Just Spent AU$432k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman & CEO, Ngee Tong Low, recently bought AU$432k worth of stock, paying AU$0.78 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OM Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Ngee Tong Low was the biggest purchase of OM Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.75. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ngee Tong Low was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. OM Holdings insiders own about AU$221m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The OM Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about OM Holdings. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OM Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for OM Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

