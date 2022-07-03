Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN), Jacob Klein, Has Just Spent AU$135k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Executive Chairman, Jacob Klein, recently bought AU$135k worth of stock, for AU$2.69 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jacob Klein was the biggest purchase of Evolution Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.38). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Evolution Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$3.09. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Evolution Mining is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Evolution Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Evolution Mining insiders own about AU$47m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evolution Mining Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Evolution Mining shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Evolution Mining and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Evolution Mining may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.