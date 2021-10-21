Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI), John Chan, Has Just Spent AU$63k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Executive Chairman, John Chan, recently bought AU$63k worth of stock, for AU$0.85 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Finbar Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John Chan is the biggest insider purchase of Finbar Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.85 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Finbar Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Finbar Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Finbar Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Finbar Group insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Finbar Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Finbar Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Finbar Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

