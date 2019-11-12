Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), Larry Enterline, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman, Larry Enterline, recently sold a whopping US$816k worth of stock at a price of US$63.75 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the dump amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Fox Factory Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Chairman Larry Enterline was not the only time they sold Fox Factory Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$69.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$64.82. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 214509 shares for a total of US$14m. Insiders in Fox Factory Holding didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FOXF Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Fox Factory Holding insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Fox Factory Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Fox Factory Holding makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

