Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Perpetual Resources Limited (ASX:PEC), Julian Babarczy, Has Just Spent AU$200k Buying 21% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Perpetual Resources Limited (ASX:PEC) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Julian Babarczy, recently paid AU$0.03 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 21%.

Perpetual Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Julian Babarczy was the biggest purchase of Perpetual Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.021). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Perpetual Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Perpetual Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Perpetual Resources insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$3.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perpetual Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Perpetual Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Perpetual Resources you should be aware of, and 4 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

