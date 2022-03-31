Trade Alert: The Executive Director of Business Development & Director Of Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY), Levi Mochkin, Has Just Spent AU$142k Buying 9.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) should definitely note that the Executive Director of Business Development & Director, Levi Mochkin, recently paid AU$0.07 per share to buy AU$142k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 9.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Odyssey Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gregory Howe bought AU$498k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.085 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.069. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Odyssey Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Odyssey Gold

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Odyssey Gold insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Odyssey Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Odyssey Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odyssey Gold. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Odyssey Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

