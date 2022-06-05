Trade Alert: The Executive Director Of Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH), Joseph Burke, Has Just Spent AU$156k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Director, Joseph Burke, recently bought AU$156k worth of stock, paying AU$0.052 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jade Gas Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Joseph Burke is the biggest insider purchase of Jade Gas Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.059), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Jade Gas Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Jade Gas Holdings insiders own 48% of the company, worth about AU$38m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jade Gas Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Jade Gas Holdings. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jade Gas Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jade Gas Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

