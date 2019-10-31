Trade Alert: The Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Talent Of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), Mara Swan, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Talent, Mara Swan, recently divested US$202k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$92.02 each. That sale was 30% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

ManpowerGroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Talent Mara Swan was not the only time they sold ManpowerGroup shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$84.48 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$92.21, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 67% of Mara Swan's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ManpowerGroup shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MAN Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ManpowerGroup insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$40m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ManpowerGroup Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ManpowerGroup, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

