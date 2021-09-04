Trade Alert: The Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer Of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), Timothy Storms, Has Just Spent US$250k Buying 118% More Shares

Potential Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer, Timothy Storms, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$59.83 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 118%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Check out our latest analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Capital Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Stallings for US$325k worth of shares, at about US$64.98 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$60.26. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$873k for 15.17k shares. But insiders sold 976.00 shares worth US$67k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Texas Capital Bancshares insiders. They paid about US$57.50 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Texas Capital Bancshares is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Texas Capital Bancshares

Story continues

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Texas Capital Bancshares insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Texas Capital Bancshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Texas Capital Bancshares. While conducting our analysis, we found that Texas Capital Bancshares has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.